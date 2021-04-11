Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 24,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Separately, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fang by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SFUN opened at $12.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.24. The company has a market cap of $109.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Fang Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60.

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers marketing, listing, financial, and e-commerce, as well as other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on and other value-added services for the real estate, and home furnishing and improvement sectors.

