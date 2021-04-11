Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,378 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,223,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 46,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 16,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,172,000.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF stock opened at $47.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.09. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 1 year low of $26.81 and a 1 year high of $48.14.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

