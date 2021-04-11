Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.23% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Rentokil Initial plc provides business support services including pest control, package delivery, interior landscaping, catering, cleaning, washroom solutions and textiles. Building services includes installation and maintenance of heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, water testing and treatment; and electrical testing and safety services. Its cleaning companies provide a professional cleaning service to industry, commerce, hotels, schools, hospitals, airports and other transport facilities. Its specialist services include the supply of non-medical hospital staff, the manufacture of washroom dispensing systems. Its interior landscaping offers indoor plants to customers on a rental or purchase basis. Linen, Garment and Floorcare Rental supplies workwear, uniforms, clean room uniforms and protective equipment. Rentokil Initial plc is based in Gatwick, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTOKY opened at $35.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 0.84. Rentokil Initial has a fifty-two week low of $23.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86.

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

