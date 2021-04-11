Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HENKY)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report issued on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.41. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HENKY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Nord/LB upgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

HENKY stock opened at $25.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.70. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $25.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.75.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

