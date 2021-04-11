Research Analysts Set Expectations for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for MSC Industrial Direct in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.77 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.77 EPS.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

Shares of MSM opened at $89.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.21 and a 200-day moving average of $80.76. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $56.16 and a one year high of $93.92. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 10,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $889,179.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $71,108.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,339 shares of company stock valued at $7,019,914 in the last ninety days. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 418.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

