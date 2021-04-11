Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 910 Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.05% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $199,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after buying an additional 34,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 18,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on VRCA shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.95.

NASDAQ:VRCA opened at $13.76 on Friday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.41. The company has a market capitalization of $350.07 million, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 2.30.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). Analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Verrica Pharmaceuticals news, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 739,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,912,492.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

