Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $75,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ AVEO opened at $6.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.08. The company has a market cap of $185.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.40. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $18.24.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 483.99% and a negative return on equity of 103.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVEO shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO).

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.