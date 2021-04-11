Rhumbline Advisers Takes $140,000 Position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,724 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in KT by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KT by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in KT by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in KT by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KT during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. 26.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KT stock opened at $12.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.84. KT Co. has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $12.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average is $10.91.

KT (NYSE:KT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that KT Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KT. TheStreet raised KT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services worldwide. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services.

