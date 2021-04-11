Richard P. Bentley Sells 122,552 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Stock

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 122,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $5,982,988.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,186,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,918,095.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

BSY opened at $48.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.68. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $54.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.80 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp raised Bentley Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 4.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

