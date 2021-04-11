Richard P. Bentley Sells 122,552 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Stock

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 122,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $5,982,988.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,186,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,918,095.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
BSY opened at $48.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.68. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $54.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.80 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp raised Bentley Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.43.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 4.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bentley Systems Company Profile
There is no company description available for Bentley Systems Inc
See Also: Reverse Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.