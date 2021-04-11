Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Price Target Raised to $4.00 at Scotiabank

Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RROTF. TD Securities increased their target price on Roots from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC increased their target price on Roots from $1.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Roots in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Roots from $1.75 to $2.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.40.

Roots stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. Roots has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.66.

About Roots

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

