Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 39,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,557,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 17,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.78.

ROP stock opened at $421.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $304.55 and a one year high of $455.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $394.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.34.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.563 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

