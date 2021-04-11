Rotten Trading 23.2% Lower This Week (ROT)

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Rotten has traded down 23.2% against the dollar. One Rotten coin can currently be bought for about $0.0245 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rotten has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and $36,824.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00057333 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00020585 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.95 or 0.00083705 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.83 or 0.00623136 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00040905 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Rotten Coin Profile

Rotten (CRYPTO:ROT) is a coin. It launched on September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 69,673,087 coins. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rotten’s official website is rottenswap.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

Rotten Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotten should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rotten using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

