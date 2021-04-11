Royal Bank of Canada Increases Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target to C$5.50

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$4.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$5.25 price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$5.42.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

TSE CHR opened at C$4.51 on Thursday. Chorus Aviation has a 12 month low of C$2.12 and a 12 month high of C$5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$730.02 million and a PE ratio of 18.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.02, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$218.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$200.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chorus Aviation will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.