Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) Insider Sells C$19,090.00 in Stock

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total transaction of C$19,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,681,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$81,676,150.

Alan Douglas Brimacombe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 1,800 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.80, for a total transaction of C$6,840.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 700 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.89, for a total transaction of C$2,723.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 5,400 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total transaction of C$22,680.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, Alan Douglas Brimacombe bought 3,600 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.70 per share, with a total value of C$13,320.00.

On Thursday, February 18th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe bought 27,800 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.65 per share, with a total value of C$101,470.00.

Shares of RUP traded up C$0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$4.35. 39,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,526. Rupert Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$717.25 million and a P/E ratio of -87.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.70. The company has a current ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Rupert Resources from C$6.35 to C$7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

About Rupert Resources

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 300 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

