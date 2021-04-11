Rye Brook Capital LLC Buys 14,000 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Rye Brook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 6.0% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Rye Brook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 93,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,982,000 after buying an additional 14,064 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 764,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,888,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 79,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ opened at $93.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.32. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $66.27 and a 12-month high of $94.57.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

