Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $43.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) will post sales of $43.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Safehold’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $43.49 million and the lowest is $42.60 million. Safehold posted sales of $40.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safehold will report full-year sales of $188.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $184.70 million to $193.68 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $242.05 million, with estimates ranging from $230.20 million to $258.35 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Safehold had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $39.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.46 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAFE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Safehold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

In other Safehold news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 8,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $672,939.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 36,200 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $2,707,760.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,233 shares of company stock worth $6,383,029. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Safehold by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,572,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,456,000 after purchasing an additional 196,134 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 2,059.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 655,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,545,000 after purchasing an additional 625,518 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000,000 after buying an additional 128,523 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 602,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,645,000 after buying an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Safehold by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 554,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,227,000 after buying an additional 100,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAFE traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.97. 46,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,417. Safehold has a 1 year low of $45.02 and a 1 year high of $84.99. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.04 and a beta of -0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1623 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently 73.03%.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

