Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead candidate is Seclidemstat, which is in clinical development for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, as well as advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers. Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Flex Pharma Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

SLRX opened at $1.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.18. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.01.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.22% and a negative net margin of 155.82%. Research analysts expect that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 360,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 102,307 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 765.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 101,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 89,934 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company. The firm focuses on the development of Salarius’ clinical pipeline, which targets rare, orphan cancers and cancers with a high unmet need. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

