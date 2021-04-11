Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Salvatore Ferragamo stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $10.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.98.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

