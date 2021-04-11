Salvus Wealth Management LLC Acquires 583 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.31. 7,802,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,916,204. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.95. The company has a market cap of $193.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

