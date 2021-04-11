Salvus Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,780 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $4.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $198.51. 3,168,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,081,785. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.49 and a 52-week high of $198.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.93 and a 200-day moving average of $167.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.12.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

