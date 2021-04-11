Salvus Wealth Management LLC Purchases 588 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,386 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.9% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.48.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $52.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,135,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,050,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $52.94.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.