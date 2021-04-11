Salvus Wealth Management LLC Purchases 79 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks accounts for about 2.0% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 127,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 10,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,897,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET traded up $4.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $315.55. The company had a trading volume of 305,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,769. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.96 and a 52-week high of $326.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $291.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.78.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $648.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.76 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. Analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

ANET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.29.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $128,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.82, for a total value of $424,627.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,901 shares in the company, valued at $587,066.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,739 shares of company stock worth $23,867,044 over the last three months. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

