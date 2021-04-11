Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is a technology-driven consumer finance company which focused on vehicle finance and unsecured consumer lending products. The company’s vehicle finance products and services include consumer vehicle loans, vehicle leases and automotive dealer floorplan loans. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Santander Consumer USA from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Santander Consumer USA from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Santander Consumer USA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.78.

Shares of SC stock opened at $29.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.11. The company has a current ratio of 59.10, a quick ratio of 59.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. Santander Consumer USA has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $29.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

In other Santander Consumer USA news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $393,993.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,504.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 356.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Santander Consumer USA (SC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.