Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Savara Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Savara Inc., formerly known as Mast Therapeutics, Inc., is based in Austin, United States. “

SVRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Savara in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Savara from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Savara in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Savara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.06.

Shares of SVRA opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.46. Savara has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $105.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 12.61 and a current ratio of 12.61.

In other Savara news, CEO Matthew Pauls bought 24,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $49,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,094.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph S. Mccracken bought 68,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $99,999.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,088.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 135,558 shares of company stock valued at $219,824 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Savara by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 10,135 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Savara in the first quarter worth $83,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Savara by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 111,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 20,854 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Savara by 698.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 125,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Savara by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

