Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stock Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 430.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 596,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 484,007 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $34,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DQ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 299.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Savior LLC grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.45.

Daqo New Energy stock opened at $69.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 66.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $130.33.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.19). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.41%. On average, analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

