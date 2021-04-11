Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 1,289.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 699,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649,202 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $32,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 17,104 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 377.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 33,352 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Sealed Air by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SEE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. S&P Equity Research upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $46.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $26.87 and a 52-week high of $47.90.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.