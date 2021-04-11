Score Media and Gaming (SCR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2021

Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 13th.

Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported C($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.54 million for the quarter.

Score Media and Gaming has a twelve month low of C$3.70 and a twelve month high of C$56.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.38 million and a PE ratio of -20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.85.

SCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Score Media and Gaming from C$1.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Score Media and Gaming from C$1.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Score Media and Gaming Company Profile

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

Earnings History for Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR)

Comments


