Selective Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 2,300 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1,691.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $524,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $793,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,822,000 after acquiring an additional 32,797 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,164,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.75.

NYSE:CVX opened at $102.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.70 and its 200-day moving average is $88.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $112.70. The firm has a market cap of $198.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

