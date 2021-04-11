Selective Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,507 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises 2.0% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,387,274 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $230,159,000 after purchasing an additional 83,263 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $820,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $896,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,894 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $198.51 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.49 and a 1-year high of $198.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $142.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Citigroup started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Zelman & Associates raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.12.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

