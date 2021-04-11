Selective Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 78.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414,447 shares during the period. Bank OZK makes up 4.3% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $4,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 248,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank OZK stock opened at $39.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $45.83. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.75.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $266.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.03 million. Research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.64%.

OZK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

