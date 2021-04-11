Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 833,624 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 55,349 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $17,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Marty Casteel sold 76,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $1,928,624.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,535.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $29.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.01. Simmons First National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.35.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $199.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.50 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.37%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Simmons First National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

