Simulations Plus (SLP) to Release Earnings on Monday

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 million. On average, analysts expect Simulations Plus to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SLP opened at $62.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.70. Simulations Plus has a 52-week low of $32.18 and a 52-week high of $90.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 122.55, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

In other news, Director David L. Ralph sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total transaction of $421,700.00. Also, insider John Anthony Dibella II sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $188,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,870 shares of company stock valued at $7,001,958. Company insiders own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Simulations Plus stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. 60.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.60.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

