Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$5.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.24% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of SKE stock opened at C$3.54 on Friday. Skeena Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.92 and a 12 month high of C$3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$776.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and eight mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 4,546 hectares; the Eskay Creek gold mine covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares; and the Spectrum property located in British Columbia, Canada.

