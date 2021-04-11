SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Trading Up 3.8% Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) were up 3.8% on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $17.87 and last traded at $17.85. Approximately 6,124 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,984,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.19.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. SM Energy’s payout ratio is -4.17%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 6.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $320.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.41 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. Equities research analysts expect that SM Energy will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SM Energy news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $51,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in SM Energy by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,911,964 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386,964 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,325,262 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,110,000 after buying an additional 524,554 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,243,320 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,610,000 after buying an additional 116,751 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,095,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 454,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 217.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 868,863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after buying an additional 595,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

