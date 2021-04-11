SmileyCoin (SMLY) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. SmileyCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.41 million and $214.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmileyCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SmileyCoin has traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SmileyCoin alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 179.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000129 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin Coin Profile

SmileyCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SmileyCoin is tutor-web.info

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

SmileyCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmileyCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmileyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmileyCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmileyCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.