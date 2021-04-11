Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stake Raised by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 146.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,924 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Snap-on by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNA opened at $235.59 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $107.20 and a fifty-two week high of $236.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.86 and a 200-day moving average of $181.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.15, for a total value of $4,224,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,385,124.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total value of $1,141,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,453 shares in the company, valued at $3,130,183.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,033 shares of company stock valued at $9,397,547 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

