Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Shares Gap Up to $16.64

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.64, but opened at $18.87. Sohu.com shares last traded at $19.42, with a volume of 11,284 shares traded.

SOHU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Sohu.com from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered Sohu.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on Sohu.com from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

The company has a market cap of $742.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day moving average of $18.06.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $253.24 million during the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. Equities research analysts expect that Sohu.com Limited will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOHU. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Sohu.com by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Sohu.com in the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Sohu.com by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Sohu.com by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Sohu.com by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 22,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares during the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sohu.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company provides online news and information through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video contents and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

