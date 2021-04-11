SOLVE Price Tops $0.34 (SOLVE)

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One SOLVE coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000563 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $127.30 million and $484,154.00 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SOLVE has traded 32% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00014908 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00045956 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000071 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SOLVE

SOLVE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 377,287,537 coins. The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SOLVE is solve.care . SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation . SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

Buying and Selling SOLVE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

