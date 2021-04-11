Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sonic Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

OTCMKTS SKHHY opened at $27.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.43. Sonic Healthcare has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $28.29.

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Imaging, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.

