Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 547.5% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

SWX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $69.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.75 and its 200-day moving average is $64.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $81.62.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $914.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.13 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 6.82%. Analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

