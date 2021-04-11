Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,526,435 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 216,104 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $13,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWN opened at $4.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.53. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $4.88.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $779.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SWN. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Johnson Rice raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.70.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

