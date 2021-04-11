Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12,260.00

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as £122.60 ($160.18) and last traded at £122.20 ($159.66), with a volume of 15171 shares. The stock had previously closed at £119.50 ($156.13).

SPX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,000 ($104.52) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 9,157.22 ($119.64).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of £9.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of £112.74 and a 200 day moving average of £113.44.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a GBX 84.50 ($1.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $33.50. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.47%.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

