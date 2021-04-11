Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Shares in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,852 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.07% of Mitek Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 3.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 473,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,416,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. 64.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitek Systems stock opened at $15.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.37 million, a PE ratio of 84.84 and a beta of 0.32. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $19.88.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.26 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MITK. TheStreet cut Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

In other news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 43,373 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $730,401.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,926,606.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

