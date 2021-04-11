Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 368,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,260,000 after buying an additional 140,336 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SiTime by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 380,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,548,000 after buying an additional 136,673 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SiTime by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 755,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,512,000 after buying an additional 135,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SiTime by 490.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after buying an additional 65,527 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in SiTime by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,607,000 after buying an additional 54,616 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.66, for a total value of $220,727.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,539,974.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $410,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 684,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,535,762.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,138 shares of company stock worth $1,801,733 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SiTime stock opened at $99.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.96. SiTime Co. has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $151.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -144.55 and a beta of 0.75.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.22 million. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SiTime from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on SiTime from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SiTime from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.67.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

