Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 14,094 Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RVMD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 152,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $3,675,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $548,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $6,942,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Revolution Medicines stock opened at $42.67 on Friday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.53 and a 1-year high of $56.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.88.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.14). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 191.17% and a negative return on equity of 32.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Revolution Medicines news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara Weber sold 5,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $240,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,704 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,157.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

