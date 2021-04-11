Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,140 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Redwood Trust worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,119,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after acquiring an additional 34,230 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 66,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 1,258.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 147,176 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 8,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $86,795.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Redwood Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.69.

RWT stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 14.82. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $10.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is currently 40.51%.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

