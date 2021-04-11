Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Position in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 100.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,283 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in OrthoPediatrics were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KIDS. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,403,000 after purchasing an additional 84,209 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,128,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,562,000 after acquiring an additional 17,794 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,062,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,827,000 after purchasing an additional 73,840 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in OrthoPediatrics by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,236,000 after purchasing an additional 110,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 582,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,039,000 after purchasing an additional 86,709 shares during the period. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $49.55 on Friday. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $57.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.05 million, a P/E ratio of -34.41 and a beta of 0.67.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.46). OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 34.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $162,225.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,082.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 8,193 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total transaction of $457,824.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,592,413.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,686 shares of company stock worth $2,589,408 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS).

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.