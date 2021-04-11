Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $604,000 in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAZR. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

LAZR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Shares of Luminar Technologies stock opened at $21.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.73. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger vehicles and trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

