Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 53,648 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 230.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,648 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,754,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $198,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,324 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,471,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,319,000 after acquiring an additional 481,395 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 3,284,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,326,000 after acquiring an additional 150,730 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,092,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,842,000 after acquiring an additional 498,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,552,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,681,000 after acquiring an additional 347,930 shares during the last quarter. 52.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.08.

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $8.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 3.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.93 and its 200 day moving average is $7.64. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 36.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $203.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.76 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 98.40%.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

