St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Get St. James's Place alerts:

Shares of STJPF traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $18.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,019. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.16. St. James’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.